Short Interest in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Declines By 7.5%

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 770,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 151,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,828. The company has a market cap of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

