Short Interest in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Rises By 6.8%

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 204,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies stock remained flat at $$13.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 59.9% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 16.9% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.