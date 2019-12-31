Short Interest in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Drops By 7.3%

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 32,680,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in H & R Block by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,227 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in H & R Block by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,129,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,515 shares during the period.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 81,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

