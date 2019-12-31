Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rises By 5.5%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 307,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

