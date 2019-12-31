Short Interest in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Increases By 5.3%

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 1,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.71. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

