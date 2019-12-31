Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Expands By 7.0%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,212. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 174,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

