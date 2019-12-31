Short Interest in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Increases By 8.7%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 13,510,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inseego by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inseego by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inseego by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 41.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities cut Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,525. The company has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.75. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

