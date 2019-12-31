Short Interest in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Drops By 7.5%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 11,100,000 shares. Approximately 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,186,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $208,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,463 shares of company stock worth $1,790,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,375. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

