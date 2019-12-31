Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Drops By 6.8%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 19,680,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

