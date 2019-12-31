Short Interest in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Rises By 9.2%

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,150. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lazydays by 529.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazydays by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.