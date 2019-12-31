Short Interest in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Drops By 8.1%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 26,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

