Short Interest in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Rises By 5.2%

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

MATW stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $46.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matthews International by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,328 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth about $1,977,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Matthews International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

