Short Interest in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Drops By 8.0%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 5,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $410.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,172,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 151,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

