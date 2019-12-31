Short Interest in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Expands By 10.8%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

