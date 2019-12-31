Short Interest in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expands By 10.7%

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 14.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 205.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 15.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

