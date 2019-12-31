Short Interest in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreases By 5.6%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 31,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 18,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,639,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 146,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 81,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.31.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.