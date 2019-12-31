Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declines By 6.1%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1,275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,351 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts predict that Olin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

