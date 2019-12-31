Short Interest in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Drops By 5.1%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of PACD opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Pacific Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 139.23% and a negative net margin of 814.23%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 662,605 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after buying an additional 42,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,791,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

