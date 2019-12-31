Short Interest in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Decreases By 7.1%

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 14,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $6,151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $4,426,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

