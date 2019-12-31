Short Interest in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Grows By 7.5%

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Citigroup upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.31, for a total transaction of $140,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $729,524.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,996,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 503.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $164.65. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.90. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $126.71 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 35.61%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

