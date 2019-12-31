Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Grows By 8.7%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 211,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,363,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,484,215.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,356,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $3,468,428. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of QAD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.