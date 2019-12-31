Short Interest in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Drops By 7.0%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $135,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $788.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.