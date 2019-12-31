Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Declines By 6.3%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Reliv International stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Reliv International has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

