Short Interest in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Increases By 7.4%

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 155,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,196. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Safehold by 918.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,672. Safehold has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

