Short Interest in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Decreases By 5.9%

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,822 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 4,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.