Short Interest in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Declines By 6.0%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.97. 1,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,452. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. South State has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on South State and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,635,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,511,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 25.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 204,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South State by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in South State by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

