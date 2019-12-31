Short Interest in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Drops By 6.0%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 13,570,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

