Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rises By 10.0%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,498,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,264,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,427,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

