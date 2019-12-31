Short Interest in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expands By 8.3%

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.9 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.34. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

