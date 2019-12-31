Short Interest in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Drops By 6.9%

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $122,727.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,784.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $40,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,611.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 548,545 shares of company stock worth $28,647,721 and sold 79,817 shares worth $4,432,606. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

