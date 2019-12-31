Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Decreases By 6.6%

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

TUES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Reuben E. Slone purchased 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth $243,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUES opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

