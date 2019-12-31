Short Interest in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Increases By 10.5%

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

ECOL opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.54. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $53.48 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 8,603.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,695 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 128.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 233,941 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in US Ecology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

