Short Interest in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Drops By 5.3%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VLO opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after acquiring an additional 515,534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

