Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Increases By 5.9%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VMW stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,150 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $325,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,274,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $186,189.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,573 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,423 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in VMware by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in VMware by 305.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 245,968 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in VMware by 29.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in VMware by 4.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

