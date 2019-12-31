Short Interest in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Decreases By 8.3%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 34,990,000 shares. Currently, 35.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 444,804 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 20.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,045 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

NYSE:WLL opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

