Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rises By 7.0%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 832,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after buying an additional 81,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 894.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.