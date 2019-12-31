Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Declines By 7.3%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,401,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.