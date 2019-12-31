Short Interest in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Rises By 9.5%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 42.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. Yeti has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,788,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,403,983 shares of company stock worth $69,715,507 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Yeti by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Yeti during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yeti by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.