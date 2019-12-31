Short Interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Declines By 7.0%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,128 shares of company stock worth $3,967,490. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

