Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $446.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

