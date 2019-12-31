Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 442,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 49,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SIG opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.