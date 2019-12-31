Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

FRA:WAF opened at €89.72 ($104.33) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.24. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

