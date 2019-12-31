SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SSNT opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 22.89%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

