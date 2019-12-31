Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINR opened at $0.91 on Monday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

