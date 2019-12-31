Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

