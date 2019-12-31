Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $880.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $880.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $881.53 million. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $972.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,134 shares of company stock worth $26,034,387 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 174,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.