Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

SGH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Smart Global by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Global by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Smart Global by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

