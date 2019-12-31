SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. SMTC has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SMTC news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841. 34.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SMTC during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in SMTC by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

