Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.