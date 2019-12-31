Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.62. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

